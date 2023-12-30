Video: Julian Alvarez doubles Manchester City’s lead

Manchester City now lead Sheffield United 2-0 after Julian Alvarez scores from close range.
The treble winners look set to gain a comfortable three points at the Eithad Stadium as they are currently cruising to a 2-0 victory.
Rodri broke the deadlock for his side with a tremendous strike from just outside the box in the first half.
Alvarez then grabbed the second after a fantastic ball from Phil Foden left him with an easy tap-in from 5 yards.
GOAL: Man City 2-0 Sheffield United
Julian Alvarez scores.pic.twitter.com/RHH8z26hZv
