Video: Turnaround! Julian Alvarez scores from the spot as City score again to take the lead at Goodison

Phil Foden’s magnificent goal has shifted the game’s momentum, leading to another City goal within 10 minutes.

A shot from Ake struck an Everton player’s arm, resulting in a penalty being awarded. In Erling Haaland’s absence, Julian Alvarez stepped up and calmly slotted the ball in, as City come back from a goal down to now lead 2-1.

Watch the goal below:

Man City have their lead! Julian Alvarez dispatches the penalty after an Amadou Onana handball in the box. #EVEMCI pic.twitter.com/NI8wrz523g — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 27, 2023

Everton has 10 minutes remaining to salvage a point, but it appears that City are poised to secure the win from this position.