It was a Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton that wasn’t without controversy, not least a challenge by Ibrahima Konate late in the game that was arguably deserving of a red card.

Everton will surely have felt aggrieved, more so after seeing Ashley Young red carded earlier in the game.

Speaking after the 2-0 victory, Jurgen Klopp admitted that the Reds got lucky with that particular decision and that was behind why Konate was quickly substituted.

"We got lucky with that one!" Jurgen Klopp admits that he pulled Ibrahima Konaté after the Liverpool defender didn't pick up a second yellow for his foul on Beto. ? @zmansour75#beINPL #LIVEVE #LFC pic.twitter.com/9sNFKIZxxl — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) October 21, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sports