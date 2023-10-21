Video: Jurgen Klopp admits that Liverpool got lucky over Konate’s potential red card challenge

Everton FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

It was a Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton that wasn’t without controversy, not least a challenge by Ibrahima Konate late in the game that was arguably deserving of a red card.

Everton will surely have felt aggrieved, more so after seeing Ashley Young red carded earlier in the game.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: McTominay bobbles in opener for Man United then handles to allow Sheffield United to equalise from the spot
“No shock there” – Furious Jordan Pickford hints at Liverpool referee bias after derby defeat
Video: Eddie Howe praises Newcastle fans as Sandro Tonali receives acclaim on lap of honour

Speaking after the 2-0 victory, Jurgen Klopp admitted that the Reds got lucky with that particular decision and that was behind why Konate was quickly substituted.

Pictures from beIN Sports

More Stories Ibrahima Konate Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.