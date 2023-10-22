According to The Telegraph, Al-Hilal and Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves could sign for Newcastle on loan in January.

This move would be made to fill the void that Sandro Tonali will leave following his involvement ina betting scandal. He is expected to be handed a lengthy suspension.

Tonali’s suspension is expected to span between seven to twelve months, prompting the Magpies to explore temporary replacement.

Newcastle are actively exploring loan options, with former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves emerging as a potential candidate.

What makes this move particularly intriguing is the shared ownership structure, with both clubs effectively controlled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

This could facilitate the loan deal and offer Newcastle United an experienced midfielder during the absence of the Italian.