Video: Van Dijk shows he’s far from finished with a monstrous performance against Everton

Virgil Van Dijk put in a rock solid performance at the back against Everton during their 2-0 win.

Van Dijk suffered an ACL injury against Everton in October 2020 after a horrific tackle by Jordan Pickford. The injury saw him remain on the sidelines for 9 months.

His performance upon his return was effected by the injury with him often struggling last season. But this season he looks to be back to his best and his performance against Everton proved that.

He was authoritative in the air and managed to keep prominent Everton players, including Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Beto, and Youssef Chermiti, under control during the match.

Watch the highlights of his ‘rolls royce’ performance below: