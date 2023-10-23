“I can guarantee…” – Fabrizio Romano gives update on Liverpool’s links to Victor Osimhen

Contrary to recent reports, striker Victor Osimhen has not yet agreed to leave Napoli.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who has detailed what the coming transfer windows could have in store for the in-demand Nigerian.

Recent reports, including one from journalist Valter De Maggio (h/t Area Napoli), claimed Osimhen, 24, has already reached a contract agreement with Liverpool.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Liverpool signing Victor Osimhen?

However, Romano, when pressed about the striker’s situation on Monday’s episode of the DeBrief podcast, explained how the forward’s future has yet to be decided.

“I can guarantee 100 per cent that Victor Osimhen has not agreed anything with any club,” the Italian said.

“He is also not negotiating any contract or any salary with any other club. This is not the moment. Osimhen and other people close to him are absolutely aware of the interest of many clubs around Europe it’s normal when a player is out of contract in the summer of 2025.”

Chelsea are another side heavily linked with an approach for the 24-year-old African. Despite signing Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal in the summer, Mauricio Pochettino’s side have found goals hard to come by and are therefore expected to go all out for a new hitman in the coming transfer windows.

As for Osimhen specifically, as Romano recently pointed out, the race to capture his signature is set to intensify, but nothing is agreed as of yet.