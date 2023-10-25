Harry Maguire told upturn in form could see him stay at Man United

Manchester United may opt against letting Harry Maguire go in the January transfer window.

That is the view of transfer journalist Dean Jones, who believes the English centre-back could be in line for an unlikely Old Trafford revival.

Despite being effectively frozen out by manager Erik Ten Hag, Maguire, 30, has managed to claw his way back into contention after injuries to Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane created a ‘needs-must’ situation at the back for the Red Devils.

And even though the 30-year-old has come under relentless fire from fans, both rival and his own, for what they perceive to be a series of sub-par performances, recent weeks have seen the England international prove his critics wrong.

Not only has Maguire played well in all the games he has filled in, in, but Tuesday night’s Champions League group game against FC Copenhagen saw the Englishman head home the winning, and potentially tournament-saving, goal.

And Jones believes it is performances such as last night’s that could force Ten Hag to re-think his previous transfer plans.

“I don’t think Maguire will end up leaving in January,” he told GiveMeSport.

“I know many people are reporting to the contrary that he will. I’m not saying it’s impossible, but I just feel like we’re in a moment when Man Utd are struggling for stability anywhere.

“They don’t have the money to go and strengthen that area of the pitch, even if the Sir Jim Ratcliffe investment has moved forward by the time we get to January, is it going to move on far enough that United can suddenly sign a top-level centre-back? I doubt it. So, I think United should be pleased with the fact that Maguire has managed to get himself in some sort of form.

“I think that Ten Hag made a mistake when Maguire played the Carabao Cup game against Crystal Palace and did well when they won 3-0 but then three days later left him out of the team when United lost 1-0. I felt he missed an opportunity there to build on that Maguire moment. Since then, Maguire has gone in for two league games, seen the whole thing out, and they’ve come through it.”

Despite seeing a summer transfer to West Ham United fall through, Maguire has remained heavily linked with the Hammers ahead of the mid-season window.

The defender, who, according to Spotrac, earns around £190,000-per week, has up to three years left on his contract and is currently valued at £20 million (TM).