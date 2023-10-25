Video: Liverpool fans will love Joel Matip doing Joel Matip things during training on Wednesday

Liverpool prepared for their Europa League clash with Toulouse on Wednesday but the session also saw the squad say Happy Birthday to new signing Dominik Szoboszlai. 

When it is a player’s birthday, the squad usually form a circle before clapping and singing Happy Birthday in different languages.

As that tradition took place on Wednesday, fans of the Merseyside club spotted Joel Matip being Joel Matip.

The defender is known for being an unintentionally funny character and that was seen once again in the below clip.

