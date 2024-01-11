Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides reassuring transfer update for Liverpool fans

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez may have recently been linked as a transfer target for Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq, but it seems that Fabrizio Romano believes the Reds don’t want to sell him.

Ben Jacobs previously reported for CaughtOffside that Gomez was one of a number of names discussed by Al Ettifaq and their manager Steven Gerrard in a recent meeting, along with fellow Liverpool defender Joel Matip.

However, now Romano has provided an update, exclusively telling CaughtOffside, as part of his Daily Briefing column, that Liverpool’s stance is that Gomez is not for sale, with the 26-year-old looking set to stay at Anfield.

Matip, however, could be one to watch for the end of the season, according to Romano, even if he won’t be making the move away from LFC this month.

Discussing these players in his latest column, Romano said: “Despite talk of a possible move to Al Ettifaq, Joel Matip won’t leave Liverpool now. In the summer it could be different and interest from Saudi can attract him. I also don’t see Joe Gomez leaving, he’s staying.”

Matip has been a great servant to Liverpool but it might well be time for him to move on at the end of this season, though Gomez surely still has a role to play as a valuable squad player for Jurgen Klopp’s side.