Jurgen Klopp keen for Liverpool to offer centre-back new contract

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly pushing for Liverpool to offer Joel Matip a new contract.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the German would like one of his most experienced centre-backs to commit his future to the club.

Despite being 32 years old, soon to be 33, Matip, who is currently ruled out with a knee injury, is in line for a new, and presumably improved, deal.

The Cameroon international is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season and failure to sign an extension would see him eligible to negotiate a pre-contract with clubs outside of England from as early as January.

However, after spending nearly eight years with Liverpool, Matip is more than familiar with life in Merseyside so seeing him pen a new deal with the Reds would be far from surprising.

Nevertheless, until an agreement is reached, the African will remain a player worth watching the closer the January window gets.

Since joining Liverpool from Schalke in 2016, Matip, who, according to Spotrac, earns £100,000-per week, has directly contributed to 17 goals in 201 games in all competitions. The African was part of the Liverpool squad who lifted the 2018-19 Champions League and 2019-20 Premier League.