Video: Newcastle fall behind to Borussia Dortmund courtesy of brilliant goal

Borussia Dortmund have taken the lead at St James Park in their Champions League clash with Newcastle courtesy of a brilliant goal from Felix Nmecha.

The German side have been the better of the two teams in the first half in what has been a back-and-forth clash and deservedly go into the halftime break with the lead.

The goal came when Anthony Gordon lost the ball in the middle of the park and the tackler, Nico Schlotterbeck, went on a tremendous run up the pitch before picking out Felix Nemecha in the middle, who finished marvellously.

Dortmund take the lead at St James Park thanks to a clinical finish from Felix Nmecha ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/izQ0buPf84 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 25, 2023