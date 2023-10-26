Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and director Edu were both key to the club keeping hold of in-form full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu this summer as Inter Milan showed an interest in signing him.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing, with the reporter explaining that the Gunners rate Tomiyasu highly and have now clearly been vindicated in fighting to keep him at the Emirates Stadium.

Tomiyasu has not always been a regular starter for Arsenal, but he’s rarely let the side down when he has played, and he’s recently stepped his game up a level, performing well in some important matches for the north London giants.

Inter seemingly wanted the chance to bring the 24-year-old back to Italy this summer after he previously impressed in a spell at Bologna, but Arsenal chiefs Arteta and Edu clearly value the player and fans will be glad they moved to block this sale.

“Takehiro Tomiyasu is another player earning praise for his recent performances and although I don’t currently have any information on the possibility of a new contract soon, Arsenal are very happy with his performances,” Romano said.

“I can also reveal that Inter Milan wanted Tomiyasu in July but Arsenal said no; Mikel Arteta and Edu wanted to keep him and it was clearly a successful decision, he’s really appreciated at the club and is really showing his value and versatility at the moment.”

Romano added that he did not currently have much of an update on Ben White, who is in line for a new Arsenal contract.

He said: “I mentioned recently that Arsenal’s next priority for a new contract, after renewing the likes of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba in the last few months, will be Ben White.

“Some fans have been asking me for updates but at the moment talks are still ongoing, let’s see when we have final steps of the negotiation.”