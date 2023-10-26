Bayern Munich having serious doubts over transfer of Premier League ace

If things had worked out differently, Bayern Munich would’ve made another signing from the Premier League during the summer window.

As it turned out only Harry Kane arrived from English shores, and what an impact the England captain has made so far.

The former Tottenham Hotspur talisman has 11 goals in 11 games for the Bavarians in all competitions so far according to WhoScored.

At one stage it appeared that Fulham’s Joao Palhinha would be Bundesliga bound, and despite it believed that the player had even posed for photos in a Bayern shirt, the deal wasn’t able to be concluded in time.

Now, as SportBILD note, the entire transfer could be in jeopardy, with Bayern seemingly worried about the combative midfielder’s knee problem.

The outlet do hint at other concerns which has made the hierarchy at the Bavarian club think twice about concluding the deal in the upcoming January transfer window.

Not only will that be a huge blow to the player, who was perhaps looking forward to strutting his stuff in the Champions League and possibly winning the title, but financially for Fulham it’ll be a bitter pill to swallow.

Whatever the party line in public, the Cottagers would arguably benefit from having €65m/£55m (per SportBILD) deposited into club coffers.

Nothing is set in stone as yet and the move could still happen, however, it’s clear that Bayern are being much more cautious now.