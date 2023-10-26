Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has come under fire from pundit Lee Hendrie after the game against Stoke City.

Stoke ended up snatching a 1-0 win against Leeds, and it’s fair to say Hendrie was not at all impressed by Farke in this game.

Farke raised a few eyebrows for resting Crysencio Summerville, and Hendrie hit out at that decision.

Commentating on the game for Sky Sports Main Event, Hendrie said: “I was really, really surprised to see he was rested.

“That will certainly come down to the games that are being played, but when someone makes the impact he did, you felt he might start again. That was one of my bankers.”