Video: Man United star gives blunt response when asked about being on the bench

Manchester United FC
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has given a blunt response to being asked about being left on the bench so much this season.

The Denmark international was more of a key player for the Red Devils last term, but is now having to make do with coming on and doing his best to make an impact as a substitute.

See below as Eriksen is asked about this issue, simply saying that the interviewer would have to ask the manager why he’s not starting games…

Pictures courtesy of TNT Sports

It seems Eriksen isn’t necessarily that pleased with what’s happening, but at the same time he didn’t make too much of a fuss either, so it will be interesting to see if he can change his situation soon.

