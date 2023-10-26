Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has given a blunt response to being asked about being left on the bench so much this season.

The Denmark international was more of a key player for the Red Devils last term, but is now having to make do with coming on and doing his best to make an impact as a substitute.

See below as Eriksen is asked about this issue, simply saying that the interviewer would have to ask the manager why he’s not starting games…

Curtinha para Eriksen, eleito o melhor em campo: por que não é titular? pic.twitter.com/HJCTUZaXPn — Fred Caldeira (@fredcaldeira) October 25, 2023

Pictures courtesy of TNT Sports

It seems Eriksen isn’t necessarily that pleased with what’s happening, but at the same time he didn’t make too much of a fuss either, so it will be interesting to see if he can change his situation soon.