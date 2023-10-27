Arsenal team news vs Sheffield United

Arsenal (2nd in the Premier League) take on Sheffield United (20th in the Premier League) on Saturday, 28th of October, at the Emirates Stadium, at 15:00 PM (BST).

The last time these sides faced, Arsenal beat Sheffield United 3-0 at Bramall Lane in 2021. Goals from Alexandre Lacazette (x2) and Gabriel Martinelli to secure the win for the Gunners.

Arsenal drew their previous Premier League fixture, drawing 2-2 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Goals from Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk for Chelsea, and goals from Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard for Arsenal.

Sheffield United lost their last Premier League game, losing 2-1 to Manchester United. Goals from Scott McTominay and Diogo Dalot for Man Utd, and a goal from the spot for Oli McBurnie for Sheffield United.

How to watch Arsenal vs Sheffield United

Date: Saturday, October 28th, 2023

Kickoff: 15:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Team News:

Arsenal will be without Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber through injury, joined by Gabriel Jesus who picked up a knock midweek in the Champions League against Sevilla.

Predicted XI:

Arsenal: Raya, Zinchenko, Gabriel, Saliba, White, Havertz, Rice, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah, Saka.

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Thomas, Robinson, Trusty, Bogle, Hamer, Souza, Norwood, McAtee, Archer, McBurnie.