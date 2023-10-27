Newcastle team news vs Wolves

Wolves (12th in the Premier League) take on Newcastle (6th in the Premier League) on Saturday, 28th of October, at the Molineux Stadium, at 17:30 PM (BST).

The last time these sides faced, Newcastle beat Wolves 2-1 at St James Park. Goals from Alexander Isak and Miguel Almiron for the Magpies, and a goal from Hwang Hee-chan for Wolves.

Wolves won their previous Premier League fixture, beating Bournemouth 2-1. Goals from Matheus Cunha and Sasa Kalajdzic for Wolves, and a goal from Dominic Solanke for Bournemouth.

Newcastle also won their last Premier League game, smashing Crystal Palace 4-0 at St James Park. Goals from Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon, Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson for the Magpies.

How to watch Wolves vs Newcastle

Date: Saturday, October 28th, 2023

Kickoff: 17:30 PM (BST)

TV Network: Sky Sports

Venue: Molineux Stadium

Team News:

Newcastle received two new injuries with Alexander Isak and Jacob Murphy picking up injuries against Dortmund midweek. Newcastle will also remain without Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson, Sven Botman and Lewis Miley.

Predicted XI:

Wolves: Sa, Kilman, Dawson, T. Gomes, Doherty, J. Gomes, Traore, Ait-Nouri, Neto, Cunha, Hwang.

Newcastle: Pope, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Trippier, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Gordon, Wilson, Almiron.