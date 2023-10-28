Erling Haaland hails Jude Bellingham after El Clasico masterclass

Erling Haaland has heaped praise onto Jude Bellingham after he scored a brace in his first-ever El Clasico.

The English midfielder has been incredible since making the big-money move to the Bernabeu in the summer.

As the lights got brighter Bellingham has only risen in stature, scoring 14 goals in his first 16 games.

But his greatest performance has come in the biggest game of the season, the El Clasico against bitter La Liga rivals, Barcelona.

After going 1-0 down at the Camp Nou, Bellingham scored a rocket from outside the box before stealing all three points with a poachers finish in extra time.

The 20-year-old has rightly got tons of plaudits for his performance with Man City striker, Haaland, the latest to heap praise on the youngster.

The Norwegian striker posted a picture of Bellingham’s first goal with the caption ‘Unreal this guy’.