Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala in recent weeks.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has now revealed to Give Me Sport that it’s going to be a difficult deal to pull off.

The 20-year-old is highly rated at the German club and Bayern Munich will try and extend his contract in the coming months. The attacker has a contract with the German club until the summer of 2026 and he is likely to cost a premium.

Jacobs believes that Liverpool will struggle to afford the player and other elite clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City are keeping tabs on Musiala as well.

“I think it’s going to be difficult to be honest for Liverpool to sign Musiala. He’s a phenomenal talent and all indications are that Bayern will still look to get him to extend at some point. His current contract, I believe is until 2026. So there’s no urgency. But when you look at the talent and you look at the potential price that he would cost, it’s a very, very difficult deal to Liverpool or any other club. What’s true is that being a top player and having a high ceiling, there’s plenty of elite clubs monitoring this situation. Chelsea and Manchester City are two others from the Premier League alone, but there’s virtually nobody in football in any doubt about what a top talent he is. And that includes Bayern Munich, which is why they’re unlikely to let him go without a fight.”

The 20-year-old has already established himself as a key player for the German club and he scored 16 goals across all competitions last season. He picked up 16 assists along the way as well.

Liverpool might have to pay a sum close to their club-record fee in order to tempt the German giants. Bayern Munich are unwilling to part ways with him and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, Chelsea could use a quality young attacker like him as well. Mauricio Pochettino needs to add more goals to his side and Musiala has all the tools to develop into a world-class player.

Both City and Chelsea have more resources compared to Liverpool and it will be interesting to see if the Reds can swoop in and beat their rivals to his signature.