Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing the Japanese defender Ko Itakura as per Fichajes.

The 26-year-old has been an important player for Borussia Monchengladbach and a move to Tottenham would be an exciting opportunity for him.

Itakura is at the peak of his powers and he could look to take the next step in his development. The opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League can be hard to turn down.

Tottenham have been outstanding this season and they are currently on top of the league table. They are unbeaten in the Premier League so far and they will be hoping to push for the league title and return to the Champions League.

Signing quality players in January should be a top priority for them and Itakura would be a quality acquisition. Players like Eric Dier have been linked with a move away from Tottenham in January and the north London outfit will need to bring in a quality replacement.

The Japanese international seems tailor-made for them and it will be interesting to see whether Spurs can agree on a fee with Gladbach. Signing the Japanese international could sort out the Tottenham defensive unit for the foreseeable future.

They signed Micky van de Ven and Ashley Phillips during the summer transfer window. While Phillips will need time to hold down a regular starting spot for the first team, Van de Ven has already established himself as an indispensable asset for Tottenham.

The north London outfit will be hoping that Itakura can make an immediate impact in the Premier League as well.