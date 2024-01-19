Manchester United join PL rivals in the race to sign 26-year-old Bundesliga ace

Manchester United have now joined the race to sign the Borussia Monchengladbach defender Ko Itakura.

The 26-year-old Japanese defender has impressed with his performances in the Bundesliga and clubs like Liverpool and Tottenham are keen on him.

A report from FootballTransfers claims that Manchester United are now emerging as a potential destination for the player who would cost £13 million in the summer.

Manchester United are looking to secure his signature and they are impressed with his versatility and distribution skills. Itakura is capable of operating as a central defender as well as a defensive midfielder. He will help Manchester United build from the back and improve them defensively as well. Next line the reported asking price seems like a major bargain for a player of his quality and experience.

Manchester United certainly have the financial means to sign him and it will be interesting to see if they can beat the competition from Liverpool and Tottenham.

Manchester United might need to replace Harry Maguire soon. The England international has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford in recent months and the Red Devils will have to bring in adequate replacements. Itakura is certainly good enough to succeed in the Premier League and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for the Red Devils for the right price.

The Japanese international will be tempted to move the Premier League and test himself at a higher level. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually..