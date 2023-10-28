Video: Harry Kane scores a diving header to open the scoring for Bayern Munich vs Darmstadt

Former Spurs striker Harry Kane continued his insane goal scoring form for Bayern Munich against Darmstadt.
Bayern were down to 10 men after Joshua Kimmich picked up a straight red in the 4th minute of the game.
But Kane broke the deadlock early in the second half with a diving header past the keeper. Musiala does brilliant to skip past a couple of defenders before feeding Mazraoui who puts in a cross inside the 6 yard box.
And who else to come meet it but Kane who went diving in to head past the keeper.
Watch the goal below:
??| GOAL: Harry Kane opens the scoring for Bayern.
Bayern Munich 1-0 Darmstadt
