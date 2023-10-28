Harry Kane may have just scored one of the goal of the season for Bayern Munich.

The German giants have ran riot ever since Kane opened the scoring in the 51st minute against Darmstadt.

They have gone on to score 7 goals in 30 minutes with Kane picking up a brace and an assist so far.

But it was Kane’s second which has been the best of the bunch. Following a Darmstadt attack, Bayern cleared the ball, and with the opposition’s goalkeeper far from his goal, Kane took a shot from just inside his own half, catching the keeper by surprise.

A stunning strike, indeed. Watch the goal below: