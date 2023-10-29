Crystal Palace defender Nathan Ferguson is facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury, which could potentially end his career with the club.

According to London News Online, the 23-year-old, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career, is set to undergo surgery for a hamstring injury he sustained after playing a full 90 minutes in a recent U21 match.

The surgery and subsequent recovery time are expected to keep him out of action for several months.

Ferguson’s current contract with Crystal Palace is set to expire in 2024, and given his recurrent injury problems, the club may be hesitant to offer him another contract extension.

This situation raises doubts about his future with the Eagles. His persistent injury troubles have limited his playing time, and it’s uncertain whether the club will be willing to retain him given his injury-prone nature.

This injury could potentially mark the end of his time with the club.