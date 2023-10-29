Video: Diogo Jota scores for Liverpool and dedicates the goal to Luis Diaz whose parents were abducted last night

Diogo Jota has given Liverpool the lead against Nottingham Forest and dedicated the goal to his teammate Luis Diaz.

Alexis Mac Allister played a huge role as he won the ball back with a great challenge inside his own half before releasing Mo Salah. Mo Salah played through Darwin Nunez whose first time shot is saved but Jota is there to score on the rebound.

Jota headed straight to the bench to grab a Luis Diaz shirt as he dedicated the goal to the Colombian whose parents were kidnapped by armed men in their home town last night.

Watch the goal and celebration below:

 

