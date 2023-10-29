Liverpool star Luis Diaz’s parents kidnapped by armed assailants in Colombia

In a shocking development, the parents of Liverpool star Luis Diaz have reportedly been kidnapped in Colombia.

According to Colombian outlet Semana, the incident occurred in Barrancas, La Guajira, where armed assailants stopped Diaz’s parents in their car.

The abductors reportedly took possession of the vehicle Diaz’s parents were in and made a hasty escape from the scene.

Another version of the incident reported by the same source suggests that they might have been forced into a van while watching a football match – however the authorities are still trying to confirm this.

Both military and police services are collaborating to locate the victims.

Colombia’s Attorney General’s Office issued a statement vowing urgent action to find the kidnapped individuals and hold those responsible accountable.

The statement read:

‘From the moment in which the Fiscalía General of the Nation learned of the kidnapping of the parents of the Colombian player Luis Díaz, in the Barrancas sector, in La Guajira, a specialized team of prosecutors, officials of the Technical Investigation Corps, CTI, and investigators from the Gaula Police and Military are in urgent action in order to find the location of these people, clarify the facts and find those responsible.’

This is a developing story, and updates will follow.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Luis Diaz and his family, and we hope for their safe return.

