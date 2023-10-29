Video: Erling Haaland with a brilliant header to double City’s lead at Old Trafford

Erling Haaland has scored his second goal of the game with a brilliant header past Andre Onana.
Just before half-time, his headed effort from a very similar play was stunningly saved by the goalkeeper.
But he made no mistake the second time. 4 minutes into the second half, City attacked with in a very similar manner. And it was Bernando Silva once again who put in a teasing delivery at the back post and this time Haaland made no mistake as he guided the header past Onana to make it 2-0.
Watch the goal below:
"Erling Haaland MASSIVE everywhere he goes"
Man City take a 2-0 lead! ? pic.twitter.com/zvIGo3qknR
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 29, 2023
Haaland with a brace! Best goal scorer the league has ever seen! pic.twitter.com/iPzdCMi4uu
— Sam (@Sam_Daniels6) October 29, 2023