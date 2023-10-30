Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

A report from Fichajes claims that Chelsea are now considering his future at the club and they could look to sanction his departure when the transfer window reopens in January.

The 22-year-old has not been able to live up to the expectations since his €100 million move to Stamford Bridge and Chelsea could look to loan him out during the second half of the campaign so that he can play regularly and regain his form and confidence.

The Ukrainian international was regarded as a world-class talent when he joined Chelsea but he has struggled to adapt to English football and he has not been able to showcase his qualities on a consistent basis.

The report further states that selling Mudryk permanently is also an option for Chelsea and they are currently evaluating his future. Apparently, Juventus and Arsenal have emerged as the main interested parties in the 22-year-old winger.

Arsenal tried to sign the player before he joined Chelsea and it will be interesting to see if the Gunners decide to resurrect their interest in the player.

Mikel Arteta has had to overuse the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli since last season. Signing a quality winger would allow him to rotate his players and keep them fresh for the big games.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal come forward with a concrete proposal to sign Mudryk in January and whether Chelsea are prepared to deal with a direct rival.

Mudryk will be desperate to prove himself at Stamford Bridge and it remains to be seen how his situation develops in the coming months.