Chelsea team news vs Blackburn

Chelsea take on Blackburn in the Carabao Cup (Round of 16) on Wednesday, 1st of November, at Stamford Bridge, at 19:45 PM (GMT).

The last time these sides faced, Chelsea beat Blackburn 2-1 back in 2012. Goals from John Terry and Raul Meireles for Chelsea, and a goal from Yakubu for Blackburn.

Chelsea won their last Carabao Cup game, beating Brighton 1-0 at Stamford Bridge to progress to the next round. The only goal being scored by Nicolas Jackson in the 50th minute to secure the victory.

Blackburn beat Cardiff City 5-2 to progress to the next round of the Carabao Cup. Goals coming from Jake Garrett, Arnor Sigurdsson, Andrew Moran (x2) and Dilan Markanday for Blackburn, and goals from Callum Robinson and Kion Etete for Cardiff.

How to watch Chelsea vs Blackburn

Date: Wednesday, November 1st, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (GMT)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Team News:

Chelsea will remain without the likes of Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah and Carney Chukwuemeka through injury, whilst Benoit Badiashile could return for his first start since his injury.

Predicted XI:

Chelsea: Sanchez, Cucurella, Badiashile, Disasi, Gusto, Ugochukwu, Fernandez, Gallagher, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson.

Blackburn: Wahlstedt, Pickering, Wharton, Carter, Hill, Tronstad, Sigurdsson, Szmodics, Rankin-Costello, Brittain, Dolan.