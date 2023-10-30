Bayern Munich could reportedly be joined by Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund in the race to seal the transfer of Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

The Blues are not using Chalobah much in their first-team, despite him previously showing some promise with the club after rising up through their academy.

Chalobah still has big-name suitors, though, with Sport Witness citing reports from Sky Germany and Bild that claim both Bayern and Dortmund are interested in the 24-year-old.

Chelsea will surely cash in on Chalobah if the offer is right, as it’s hard to imagine him working his way back into Mauricio Pochettino’s plans any time soon as there’s so much competition in this squad.

Chalobah’s progress if he does move will be interesting to keep an eye on, as he certainly has it in him to have a good career at the top level, even if it’s not in the Premier League.

Chelsea fans may be disappointed if he does leave, however, after the improvement of players like Fikayo Tomori since being sold by the west London club.