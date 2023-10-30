Manchester City are on another level right now, according to Fabrizio Romano as he responded to the Manchester Derby in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

City won 3-0 away to Man Utd yesterday in what was an almost embarrassingly comfortable result for Pep Guardiola’s treble winners, with Erling Haaland scoring twice and Phil Foden adding a third at Old Trafford.

United just weren’t in this game at any point, and Romano admits it’s partly because City are on another level to almost everyone right now.

Guardiola’s men are capable of dominating even the very best teams in Europe, such as Real Madrid in last season’s Champions League semi-final, and it’s also fair to say that United are a long way off Europe’s elite these days anyway.

Still, Romano preferred to focus on the positives of City’s display, with the club well ahead of where United are right now in terms of how they’re structured at basically every level.

“In the end it was a pretty comfortable win for Manchester City away to Manchester United in yesterday’s Manchester Derby. At the moment, City are on another level, so I don’t think it’s too surprising that there was quite a big gulf between the sides on the day,” Romano said.

“Remember that City are at a completely different stage of their project – they have great players, full of confidence, and in tune with the manager’s ideas. It will take time for United to get to that stage.”