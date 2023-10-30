Journalist can’t believe David Moyes keeps starting West Ham player

Journalist Daniel Storey has stated he believes it is a “travesty” that Michail Antonio is the starting striker at West Ham, as David Moyes continues to pick him.

Whilst speaking on the Totally Football Show, Storey spoke about West Ham’s need for another starting striker, basically stating that the fact Antonio still starts for West Ham is a “travesty”.

He dug into the forwards lack of hold up ability, and the fact he doesn’t score enough goals. He then compared him to Everton forward Dominic Calvert Lewin who scored his only chance of the game.

Antonio has played 12 games for the Hammers in all competitions so far this season, scoring two goals, providing one assist and totalling 809 minutes of football.

In his West Ham career, Antonio has scored 77 goals in 288 games, also providing 44 assists in those games.