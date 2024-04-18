Watch: Michail Antonio climbs highest to cut Leverkusen’s advantage to just one

West Ham United have pulled a goal back against Bayer Leverkusen, the aggregate scoreline is now 2-1 to the German side.

Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen completely dominated West Ham a week ago, but they are not having their own way with the Hammers at the London Stadium. And in fact, it’s David Moyes’ men that opened the scoring.

A spectacular inswinging whipping cross from Jarrod Bowen saw the ball flight perfectly for Michail Antonio to attack, and he met it with full force to send it into the back of the net inside the first 15 minutes.

This now sets up an entertaining end to this second leg at the London Stadium.