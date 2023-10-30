Nigel Pearson officially SACKED as Bristol City manager

Nigel Pearson has been sacked as manager of Bristol City, the club have confirmed in an official statement.

The 60-year-old, formerly of Leicester City, Watford and others, is now out of work as his Bristol side have been struggling in the Championship this season, sitting 15th in the table.

Their latest defeat to Cardiff City has ended up being the final straw for Pearson, with club chairman Jon Lansdown officially confirming the decision today.

Lansdown told the club website: “This was a difficult decision to make as we recognise and appreciate how much Nigel has done for the club over the past two and a half years on and off the pitch.

“Nigel is highly respected by the staff and players and has been very supportive of the academy structure and our women’s team. We all wanted Nigel to achieve our ambition to be promoted but, with our recent results, feel that now is the time to make a change to give the club the best possible chance of success.”