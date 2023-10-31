Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool keen on €40m-rated defender

Manchester United remain interested in the Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries.

A report from Calciomercato.It claims that the 27-year-old Dutch international has many admirers in the Premier League and he could cost around €40 million.

The report adds that Chelsea have been following the defender for some time and they will face competition from Manchester United. In addition to that, Liverpool are keen on the defender as well especially with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract expiring in 2025.

Dumfries has proven himself to be a reliable performer for club and country and he has been linked to the move to the Premier League in the past as well.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea Manchester United or Liverpool decide to make a move for him in the coming months.

The opportunity to join these clubs will be an attractive proposition for the defender and he will look to test himself in English football.

All three clubs would represent an exciting move for him and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Chelsea could certainly use more depth in the right-back department and Dumfries would be a quality acquisition for them. Meanwhile, Manchester United might need to bring in a right-back if they decide to sell Aaron Wan Bissaka at the end of the season.

As for Liverpool, they are lacking in depth in the right-back department and Dumfries could compete with Alexander-Arnold if he joins the club.

