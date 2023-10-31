Cristiano Ronaldo caught being salty over Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or win once again

Lionel Messi was crowned the winner of the 2023 Ballon d’Or for a record-extending eight time on Monday night at a ceremony in Paris and it did not go down well with a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.

The award comes off the back of an incredible year for the 36-year-old, who guided Argentina to their third World Cup with one of the best campaigns the tournament has ever seen.

This was alongside helping Inter Miami to their first-ever trophy and claiming the Ligue 1 title with PSG.

Messi is now three Ballon d’Or’s ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in second place and the Portuguese superstar, who has a tendency to be salty when the Barcelona legend achieves something significant, was at it again.

Cristiano Ronaldo caught being salty over Messi’s Ballon d’Or win

Whether it is Ronaldo himself or a member of his family, someone always has to comment on Messi’s achievements in the aftermath of their occurrence and it was the superstar who took to Instagram this time.

Ronaldo has apparently liked and commented on an IG post which said: “Hello friends. What we knew happened, they were going to give Messi another Ballon d’Or again. He went to retire in Miami, even though he already looked like he was retired at PSG preparing for the World Cup. He won the World Cup, yes, good, but with 6 penalties…

“The World Cup was 10 months ago, it’s November. Messi has 8 Ballon d’Ors, he should have had 5. He has Iniesta/Xavi’s Ballon d’Or, Lewandowski’s who won 6 trophies in one season and Haaland’s who was the top scorer.”

This is once again a bad look for Ronaldo, who clearly is not coping with the attention Messi has earned over the last year.