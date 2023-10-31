David Moyes sends message to West Ham fans ahead of Declan Rice return

David Moyes has urged West Ham fans to welcome Declan Rice back with ‘open arms’ on Wednesday evening.

Arsenal faces West Ham in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup tomorrow night at the London Stadium.

With both sides playing in European competitions and with crucial games at the weekend, it is expected that they will heavily rotate their squads.

The Gunners made ten changes in the last round against Brentford and are expected to make a similar number again this time around.

However, Mikel Arteta hinted that Rice will likely feature against his old club on Wednesday stating that it will be a ‘beautiful moment’ for the former Hammers captain.

Speaking ahead of the game, Moyes urged the West Ham fans to welcome him back.

“I hope we’ll see Declan back,” Moyes said via the Standard.

“This is the man who lifted the first European trophy in 50 years at West Ham. He should be welcomed back with open arms.

“He was a brilliant member of the team and conducted himself impeccably as a West Ham captain. I’m really looking forward to seeing him. I’m not sure I want him to play! But I hope he is there.”

