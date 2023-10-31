Exclusive: Journalist names three players trying to improve the mood at Man United

The mood at Man United is one of pessimism at present as the Red Devils recover from being dominated by Man City last weekend.

Erik ten Hag’s men were beaten 3-0 by their rivals in front of a packed Old Trafford on Sunday but it could have been more as City excelled in the second half of the clash.

The defeat leaves Man United eighth in the table having lost half of the matches they have played this campaign, which is well below the pre-season expectations.

Even in the matches United have won, they did not look convincing, and the pressure is starting to heat up on Ten Hag. The mood around the club is not great and journalist Ben Jacobs has given an insight into how things are within the Dutch manager’s squad.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Jacobs said that the dressing room at Man United is tense but there are players trying to improve it.

“Not all the blame can be placed on Erik ten Hag, who retains the faith of the Manchester hierarchy, but there’s no doubt the dressing room is tense,” the journalist wrote.

“There are players in it, Jadon Sancho included – at least before he was banished from the first team – who feel the Manchester United boss is too much of a taskmaster.

“But there are also leaders, like Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Scott McTominay who are positive influences off the field and doing all they can to improve the mood and keep everyone united.”