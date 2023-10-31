Mikel Arteta issues worrying injury update on key player

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Thomas Partey will be missing for a ‘few weeks’ after sustaining a fresh injury.

The 30-year-old picked up another injury in the last training session before his side took on Sevilla in the Champions League last week.

The midfielder has been plagued with recurring issues since joining the Gunners and has only made four appearances so far this campaign.

The signing of Declan Rice has helped alleviate the drop in quality when the Ghana international is sidelined but his injury history is starting to concern Arteta.

Speaking ahead of the Carabao Cup clash with West Ham on Wednesday, the Spaniard issued the disappointing update.

“He is a big concern because when Thomas is fit and available and he’s been part of the team, we have seen what the results and the impact that he has on the team.” he said via the Mirror.

“This season we have more protection, especially for that reason as well because we know in the past two seasons what has happened and the impact that it had on the team so we had to address that. Now it’s happened and it happens in football.

I’m so sorry for him because I think he’s doing every single thing that he can do right to be there, he was gutted.”