Ten Hag’s pre-match decision ahead of Newcastle tie shows how bad things are at Man United

The vultures are circling as far as Erik ten Hag is concerned, with his tenure at Man United looking more and more tenuous by the day.

It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly where things have gone so wrong for the Dutchman, given he took the Red Devils to two finals last season and got them back into the Champions League.

All the while they were playing football that was pleasing on the eye, but this season it’s all fallen apart and the wheels are coming off.

Suggestions that it’s a mixture of things are perhaps not without foundation.

Awful performances on the pitch leading to unexpected losses can account for much of United’s malaise, whilst the Mason Greenwood, Antony and Jadon Sancho situations can’t have done anything for team morale.

It may even be how ten Hag has decided to deal with those problems which has helped to undermine him.

Not forgetting that the signings which were made across the summer window have been hugely underwhelming.

Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat have all performed well below expectations so far.

After the news that Marcus Rashford had been out partying in the wake of the Manchester derby defeat (per The Telegraph – subscription required), another potential example of insubordination, ten Hag has taken the decision, detailed by Mirror Sport, that he will not be speaking to the press before the game including not attending his pre-match press conference.

It’s undoubtedly the worst decision he could’ve made for it makes the entire situation worse.