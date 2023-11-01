Video: David Ornstein says ownership and overspending to blame for Man United’s issues

Manchester United FC
Man United’s problems this season have been multiple and it’s difficult to dissect exactly where the problems lie, though The Athletic’s David Ornstein has attempted to do just that.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, the esteemed journalist suggested that a perfect storm around Old Trafford has contributed to their current malaise.

Ornstein didn’t point the finger at one thing in particular but instead noted that a mixture of overspending – which would’ve been sanctioned by the owners – as well as player identification and the acquiring of certain players have all played a part.

