Bizarre stat gives indication of what’s going wrong for Manchester United this season

Manchester United‘s forwards just aren’t delivering this season, as the stats now confirm in a damning graphic.

See below as Sky Sports’ data shows Man Utd are bottom of the league in terms of goals contributed by their forwards so far this season, with just one so far.

That was Marcus Rashford’s goal in the 3-1 defeat away to Arsenal, and it’s undoubtedly his dip in form that is one of the major issues being faced by the club this season, as he was on fire in Erik ten Hag’s first year in charge.

Here’s the graphic in full, which perfectly illustrates just how badly United are doing in this key area…

Rashford’s dip for United has been one major issue, but it’s also fair to say that summer signing Rasmus Hojlund hasn’t got going yet either, while it’s a mystery that Anthony Martial remains part of the first-team picture at Old Trafford.

Of course, it’s also clear United’s defence isn’t exactly in the best shape at the moment either, with injuries playing their part, but with goalkeeper Andre Onana also looking highly suspect with a series of individual blunders that have proven costly.