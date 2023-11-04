Exclusive: ‘Zidane was mentioned’ – Man United have taken a strong position on Erik ten Hag’s future says Romano

There’s little doubt that the next seven days are the most crucial of Erik ten Hag’s managerial career, and the outcome of results against Fulham, Copenhagen and Luton Town could go some way to shaping the rest of Man United’s season.

The Dutchman is under real pressure to turn things around quickly at Old Trafford, with the standard of performances well below what’s expected of a Red Devils side.

Though the players clearly can’t absolve themselves of blame, it’s always the manager that has to carry the can, and to that end ten Hag has to start getting a tune out of his squad.

As it is, United arguably only have the FA Cup and potential European qualification to play for now this season, and that’s unacceptable given that we’re only just into November.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s new dawn at the club can’t come soon enough, but what’s that likely to mean for ten Hag?

‘I wanted to clarify one thing about Erik ten Hag, because in England there were some stories in the last 24 hours to suggest Man United have already been in contact with other managers. Zidane was mentioned, Ruben Amorim and also others as potential candidates to replace ten Hag,’ CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing.

‘What I can say is that Manchester United sources, in a strong, official way said that, at the moment, Erik ten Hag is absolutely in the same position as we mentioned weeks ago.

‘United are not discussing terms with other managers, but of course they expect completely different results as soon as possible. This is very important.’

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United eyeing up a move for 18-goal South American attacker Manchester United eyeing experienced attacker with 25 goals last season Liverpool would have to pay €55 million for highly-rated midfield target

The ‘vote of confidence’ was seemingly always dreaded by managers in the past, and it remains to be seen whether ten Hag will be kept on after this season regardless.

Away from the pitch too, he’s shown an inability to be able to deal with conflict – the Jadon Sancho situation is the prime example.

The lack of man-management skills coupled with poor performances and results (if they continue) could well see him given his P45 next summer.