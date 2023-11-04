Video: England striker claims he wishes Newcastle had signed him

The way Newcastle are playing at the moment, any footballer would enjoy lining up as part of Eddie Howe’s starting XI.

Playing at home in front of the St. James’ Park faithful is extra special, particularly on nights such as when the Magpies demolished Paris Saint-Germain.

Former England striker, Peter Crouch, speaking on his That Peter Crouch Podcast, noted how much he would’ve loved to have played in the north east during his career.

“It’s one of those clubs where I wanted to play there,” he said.

“Imagine being the number nine at Newcastle. If you’d have done well and scored there, they would just love you.

“When you speak to Jermaine Jenas and Titus Bramble, players who I know well, and players who have been up there. They just love playing there. Even then it was probably a difficult time.

“Imagine being up there now with the Champions League.”

Pictures from The Peter Crouch Podcast