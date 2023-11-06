Exclusive: “Very good player” could head to the Premier League in the January transfer window

Ajax forward Steven Bergwijn could be on his way out of the club in the upcoming January transfer window, with clubs from England interested, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

The Netherlands international previously had a bit of an underwhelming spell at Tottenham before moving to current club Ajax, but it seems there is interest in bringing him back to the Premier League this winter.

Romano has also mentioned interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League, so it remains to be seen precisely where the 26-year-old will end up, while it seems Ajax have also not yet set any kind of asking price or valuation for the player.

Discussing Bergwijn’s situation in today’s column, Romano said: “There could be a chance for Steven Bergwijn to leave Ajax in January as there’s interest from clubs in England and Saudi, though I can’t name names at the moment.

“There’s also no indication from Ajax on cost at this stage, he remains an important player for them. In my opinion he’s very good player, just needs to play in the correct position.”

Ajax have endured a nightmare start to the season so will surely be hoping not to lose any key players in the middle of the campaign, but it does seem like Bergwijn will be one to watch.