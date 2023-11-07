Manchester United duo’s jobs at risk following Sir Jim Ratcliffe talks with Joel Glazer

Manchester United could reportedly be ready to make some structural changes once Sir Jim Ratcliffe finalises his purchase of a 25% stake in the club.

Man Utd have been having a difficult season and it seems likely that wholesale changes are needed both on and off the pitch, with Ratcliffe seemingly already discussing the prospect of removing some current figures from Old Trafford.

According to the Manchester Evening News, it seems Richard Arnold and John Murtough could both be at risk after Ratcliffe’s early talks with Joel Glazer.

One imagines most Red Devils fans would be pretty happy to hear that, as serious questions have to be asked of the pair who have overseen so much of what’s gone on in the last few years.

If Ratcliffe has some fresh ideas and new personnel in mind, that would surely go down well with MUFC supporters who are crying out for change after such a dismal period in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

There may be question marks about how Ratcliffe has run things at Ligue 1 side Nice, but he can surely be no worse than the administration in place at the moment.

