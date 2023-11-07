PIF hoping to persuade high-profile Man United ace to move to Saudi

As we hurtle towards another transfer window, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) are seemingly laying the groundwork for what would be a stunning coup involving a high-profile Man United player.

Clearly, the atmosphere at Old Trafford at present isn’t the best, and PIF seem well placed to take advantage of any resentment that may be brewing behind the scenes.

With the Saudi Pro League still an emerging one, however, it’s likely to take more than just money to be able to persuade one of the Red Devils most high-profile stars to move from the Premier League.

According to a tweet from journalist, Rudy Galetti, PIF are exploring the possibility of taking Man United captain, Bruno Fernandes, to the UAE.

?? PIF is already taking some concrete steps ahead of the next summer transfer session. ? Bruno #Fernandes is emerging among the targets on the list: some ?? representatives are set to contact and meet his entourage to explore the room of negotiation. ?? #Transfers #MUFC pic.twitter.com/rzD4p3tzkd — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) November 5, 2023

That Galetti suggests that PIF representatives will meet with the player’s entourage would suggest that the latter are a willing party in any talks which will take place.

Otherwise they could simply say, on behalf of the player, that they’re not interested.

More Stories / Latest News West Ham fans will be intrigued by this David Moyes decision “Desperate” – The reason why Jude Bellingham didn’t end up in the blue of Chelsea Video: Jamie Carragher praises Tottenham’s ‘brilliant’ high line

Of course, his Portuguese team-mate and someone who he enjoyed playing alongside at Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo, can be credited with placing the Saudi Pro League front and centre.

If there’s a small chance that Fernandes may consider the switch, then it’s nailed on that Ronaldo will be doing his level best to ensure that his countryman takes advantage of the riches on offer.