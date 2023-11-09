Arsenal may need to sign new player in January as key star out of action until 2024

Arsenal will be without the services of Thomas Partey for the rest of 2023 as the midfielder has had a setback in his recovery from his current injury.

That is according to the Mirror, who reports that the Ghana international has undergone a specialist procedure for treatment on his thigh injury and is now set to miss the rest of 2023.

This is a huge setback for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta who is still uncertain of Partey’s exact return date and that may tempt him to move into the market to sign another midfielder when the transfer window opens in January.

Even if Partey can return to action in January, Arsenal will lose him again to the Africa Cup of Nations as Ghana will certainly select him to compete in the competition.

The 30-year-old will be fighting to be back for this tournament but his place in Arteta’s squad could be under threat come the end of January.

Partey has missed the majority of this season through injury and even before this latest setback, it was being reported that Arteta and Arsenal were in the market for a new midfielder.

The Gunners have been linked to Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi as the Spaniard is a player the Arsenal manager really likes.

This latest news could spark the North London club to make a move in January but there is a long time to go before the winter window opens.