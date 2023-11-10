FC Copenhagen center-back Denis Vavro criticised Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho, labeling him a ‘clown’ after Wednesday night’s Champions League match.

The Slovakian international accused Garnacho of attempting to sabotage the penalty spot during the game, which ended in a 4-3 victory for FC Copenhagen. The match was marked by controversy, including a red card for Marcus Rashford.

Garnacho, involved in setting up a goal, was seen celebrating by ‘shushing’ the home crowd and later trying to disrupt the penalty spot before Diogo Goncalves’ penalty kick. The Copenhagen defender later hit out at the Manchester United winger during a post-match interview with Danish news outlet Bold.dk.

Vavro: “I saw that he tried to do something about the penalty kick, but Kevin Diks stood in front and blocked.”

“It is the second time. And then on our track? To me, he is a clown. He has the mentality of a child when he tries something like this again in an away game. “One thing is at home in the 97th minute, but here in the first half. I don’t understand him trying to do that.”

The Argentinian international tried to sabotage the penalty spot at Old Trafford in the reverse fixture when Copenhagen was awarded a penalty in the final minutes a couple of weeks ago. That penalty was inevitably saved by Andre Onana thus making him the hero, however, he could do nothing to stop the Danish team from claiming a dramatic victory on Wednesday evening.