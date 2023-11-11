Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo.

The 18-year-old defensive midfielder is highly rated in South America and around Europe. Chelsea tried to sign the player during the summer transfer window but they failed to secure his services.

A report from 90 min claims that Barcelona are now leading the race to secure his signature.

Apparently, the Spanish club are hoping to sign him as the long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets.

The report further states that the midfielder has been watched by Premier League giants Arsenal as well.

Moscardo is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him and he has the potential to develop into a world-class midfielder.

It will be interesting to see if Barcelona can beat the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal to his signature.

The Spanish giants are going through financial difficulties and they might struggle to compete financially with the Premier League clubs.

Chelsea certainly have the financial muscle to pay big money for the midfielder and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

That 18-year-old will hope to play at a high level and all three clubs would be exciting destinations for him.

Moscardo needs to join a club where he will get regular football and he will continue his development with the right guidance.

Chelsea and Arsenal have quality managers like Mikel Arteta and Mauricio Pochettino in charge. They could help the 18-year-old develop as a footballer.

Arsenal need to find a quality replacement for Thomas Partey, who has been linked with a move away. The 18-year-old would be a solid acquisition.